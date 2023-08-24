This City In India Makes Bangles From Glass Waste But Internet Is Concerned; Here's Why

Bangles can beautifully complement any traditional attire. But have you ever wondered about the process that goes behind creating these adornments? A recent video showcasing the intricate art of bangle-making has surfaced online, offering a glimpse into the craftsmanship. Originating from the glass industry hub of Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, this clip captures the essence of creativity.

Captioned as “This city in India makes bangles from glass waste and we love it!" the video showcases the transformation taking place within a unit in Firozabad. The skilled factory workers masterfully turn glass waste into beautiful bangles. In the clip, the factory artisans can be seen encompassing a collection of glass waste and then undergoing the entire process. The waste is then moulded, shaped, crafted, and sent for the final separation stages to get the desired exquisite bangles. Watch the video here:

As the video spread like wildfire across the internet, it has evoked a profound and positive response, shedding light on the potential for both environmental conservation and artistic ingenuity. Many social media users appreciated the factory workers for recycling the waste material while others expressed concern for them.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “These workers are working hard, but are the authorities ensuring safety measures- NO," while another commented, “Good job on recycling but are those workers just breathing in the glass dust like that? Dude, have billions of tiny glass shards cutting away at your lungs?"

“Wow, amazing. I read a story about bangle-making in India in school. The workers face many challenges and hot and lethal conditions while making them. The light and fire can blind them. And also cause toxic fumes and still, they earn very less," an Instagram user wrote.

An internet user commented, “This is so heartbreaking to watch these labourers working in such pathetic working conditions. No protective measures. Nothing. Their lives are constantly in danger. Not wearing glasses or gloves or mask. Nothing."