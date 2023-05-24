This Classical-Western Dance Fusion To Badshah's Sanak Gets Full Marks On Instagram

Art transcends life and this Western-classical dance fusion aptly proves how. Social media influencers Ambika Devi and Baba Jackson collaborated together to give a quirky twist to rapper Badshah’s Sanak and the internet is loving it. While Ambika heads the classical department, Baba Jackson takes the Western front in his signature Michael Jackson avatar. In the background, the peppy beats of Badshah’s Sanak are fused with what seems to be Rajasthani folk music.

The approach is elevated with the duo’s short choreographed dance routine. Donning a blue ethnic ensemble, Ambika looks like an ethereal beauty with graceful classical moves. Meanwhile, Baba Jackson, in black trendy wear, displays his Western dance prowess by catching up with the track’s rhythm. Right from the start till their end pose, the short performance aims to offer a visually beautiful mixture of Indo-western culture. What also steals the limelight is the scenic backdrop setting where the influencers decided to record their dance reel. Watch the video here:

Advertisement

With over 5.4 million views, the dance video has impressed a majority of social media users, who even ended up flooding the comment section of the post with great appreciation for both dancers. A user called it, “Culture ki adla badli in one screen (Mix-up of cultures in one screen)." Another commented: “What a graceful dance."

Advertisement

One more joined the bandwagon and wrote, “True legend MJ sir’s light copy. Michael Jackson sir agar zinda hote to aapse jarur impress hote (Michael Jackson sir would have been impressed by you if he were alive)." A follower of the social media influencers wrote, “Two of my favs. Keep it up."

Meanwhile, a section of the internet believed it was the girl’s classical moves that stole the show. “So graceful she is, super dance buddy," said one. Another added, “You are best but ladki ka zyada achcha laga classical ki baat hi alag hai (The girl’s classical moves are better. Classical is on another level)." One more said, “Indian simplicity of the girl weights heavy on the boy’s western take."

Ambika Devi and Baba Jackson have amassed a great fan following on Instagram owing to their creative Reels.