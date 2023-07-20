This Cliffside Adventure Spot In China Takes Dining To New Heights

Adventure comes in many forms, and for those seeking an adrenaline-pumping experience coupled with stunning views, The Cliff Café in Libo County, Guizhou, China, offers an unforgettable adventure. Perched on the front of a towering 200-meter-high cliff, this unique café has become a must-visit spot for thrill-seekers from around the world.

According to reports from the South China Morning Post, The Cliff Café has gained immense popularity for its exceptional location and daring offerings. The café, aptly named for its precarious setting, allows patrons to sip coffee while suspended in mid-air, enjoying breathtaking views that stretch out as far as the eye can see.

The coffee served at The Cliff Café is not your ordinary brew. Priced at 398 yuan (approximately $55) per cup, it promises an exhilarating experience, both figuratively and financially. For those converting to Indian rupees, the coffee costs around Rs 4,500. Though the price may seem steep, it is undoubtedly justified by the unique adventure that awaits visitors.

To reach the café, patrons must embrace their inner explorers and take safety precautions. They embark on a challenging journey that involves hiking more than 1.6 kilometres through the dense jungle and then scaling the cliffside, equivalent to conquering about 70 floors of a towering building. Safety is paramount, and visitors are required to strap on professional safety gear throughout their ascent.

Once adventurers conquer the ascent, they are rewarded with wooden seats attached to the side of the cliff, providing the perfect vantage point to savour their coffee while immersed in nature’s grandeur. But getting to those seats is no simple feat. Brave souls must descend a 20-meter rope ladder before settling into their seats. It’s an experience that promises to test one’s nerves and resilience, offering an unparalleled thrill that will be etched in memory forever.

The Cliff Café first opened its doors to the public in 2019 and was recently reopened after undergoing renovations. A banner bearing the Chinese initials, “Xuan ya ka fei guan," which translates to “cliff café" in English, hangs proudly on the cliffside, welcoming visitors to this heart-pounding experience.