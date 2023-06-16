This Clip Of Mother Elephant Trying To Revive Her Dead Calf Will Break Your Heart

The innumerable number of elephant videos on social media often reminds us of the intelligence and emotional depth that these magnificent creatures possess. From heart-stopping moments like an elephant angrily chasing a tiger to heartwarming scenes of a tusker enjoying its meal, these videos capture a wide range of emotions. However, one particular viral video has deeply moved people, bringing tears to their eyes. In the footage, a mother elephant can be seen carrying her lifeless calf for a staggering two kilometres, desperately holding onto hope that the baby will miraculously wake up.

The video shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Services (IFS) Officer Susanta Nanda shows two elephants desperately attempting to revive a lifeless calf. “This broke my heart. The calf has died but the mother doesn’t give up. Carries the dead baby for two KMs and tries to revive it by placing it in water. And the mother’s cries ranting the air," Nanda wrote while posting the clip.

Advertisement

The mother elephant, pours water over her baby before shaking the little one with her legs and trunk, hoping that it will wake up. Throughout the footage, she cries and groans as her efforts prove futile, and the calf remains unresponsive.

Watch the video here:

Twitter users expressed their heartfelt condolences for the giant creature in the comments section.

A user stated, “Heartbreaking… had the misfortune of seeing something similar a few years back."

Advertisement

Another user raised the concern over the accidental death of elephants. He mentioned, “Yesterday a vehicle hit almost the whole herd of elephants and more than 3 elephants died in an accident near Palamaner, Andhra Pradesh. The elephant deaths are on the rise in this area in some or the other way."

“The depth of a mother’s bond and love knows no bounds - be it a human or an animal mother," expressed another user, depicting the bond of mother and baby.

Advertisement

Inquiring about the possible cause of the death, a person wrote, “Is it due to heat stroke sir? Sad indeed."

“We undervalue the emotional intelligence of animals," read a reply.