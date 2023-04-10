This Clip Sums Up What A Day In The Life Of Panda Caretaker Is Like

Ever wonder what “a day in the life of a panda caretaker" looks like? Well, it involves a lot of piggyback rides and clinging by the adorable animals. A cute video of a panda enclosure has begun doing the rounds on social media featuring the black-and-white coated creatures playing lively on a green grassland. It begins with the caretaker entering their habitat when one panda clings to the man’s leg. When the person crouches down, the animal quickly climbs on his back for a piggyback ride.

Soon after, it begins to play with the man’s hair, before following it around. The caretaker continues the cleaning task while one after another, many pandas begin to cling to his leg. Throughout the clip, the caretaker appears to be unfazed by the pandas’ antics, hinting that he might be used to their clingy behaviour. Watch the video here:

The video which has garnered more than two thousand views on the micro-blogging site rang a bell with a mother of three kids. The user commented, “As a mother of three little boys, I can relate."

The internet is filled with cute panda videos including the one that captures the animal trying to get down a ladder but failing miserably. The ladder contains only two steps and what should have been a piece of cake walk ends up becoming quite a difficult task for the mammal. The panda tries to lean on the first step but takes a funny tumble and reaches the second one.

It then tries to grab the wooden ladder tightly to rise up multiple times but nothing comes to the rescue. In the end, comes another hilarious face-down tumble of the creature as it reaches the ground. “I believe that this is the correct way to go down the ladder," joked the Twitter user who shared the video. Take a look at it below:

The clip ended up racking 3.1 million views on Twitter, leaving many to flood the reply section with adorable comments.

