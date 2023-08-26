In many countries worldwide, men continue to hold positions of power, sometimes leading to the subjugation of women. However, societal attitudes have evolved over time, and men and women now collaborate closely in various domains. Women have even surpassed men in certain areas. Nonetheless, there are nations still where female leadership prevails and some instances where men experience mistreatment. In such cases, men’s roles are diminished, and they’re subjected to servitude, including actions like cleaning women’s sandals using their tongues.

The nation known as the Other World Kingdom, guided by the principle of ‘Women over Men’, is hailed as the most advanced globally. This country was formed in 1996 following its secession from the Czech Republic. Governed entirely by women, it boasts Queen Patricia-1 as its ruling monarch. Possessing its unique currency, police establishment, and passports, this nation hasn’t been officially recognised as a sovereign state by other countries. It exclusively comprises female inhabitants, with men excluded from citizenship eligibility.