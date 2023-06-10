This Crossover of Ajay Devgn and Riar Saab's 'Obsessed' is Too Hilarious

Who isn’t completely obsessed with the song ‘Obsessed’ by Riar Saab and Abhijay Sharma? While Vicky Kaushal didn’t actually feature in the song, his dance steps on it have become absolutely legendary, adding an irresistible charm to the already catchy Punjabi track. They have practically become synonymous with the song itself, earning the title of “hook steps." Yes, whenever we hear ‘Obsessed,’ it’s impossible not to visualise Vicky grooving to those iconic moves.

And, with this song spreading like wildfire on social media, it was only a matter of time before someone took it to the next level. And that’s exactly what happened when a creative Twitter user decided to blend the worlds of Ajay Devgn and ‘Obsessed.’ The outcome? Hilarity at its finest!

In a recent Twitter thread, a user named Sagar shared a brilliant crossover idea: “Ajay Devgn x Obsessed." The thread kicked off with Devgn’s infamous stunts with cars, perfectly aligning with the lyrics, “Gaddiyan unchiyaan rakhiyaan" (keeping the cars high). From there, the thread took a hilarious turn by adding amusing variations to the song, incorporating Devgn’s iconic roles.

It had gems like ‘Haddiyan unchiyaan rakhiyaan’ to go along with Devgn’s role in ‘Drishyam,’ ‘Noto ki gaddiyan neechiyaan rakhiyaan’ inspired by ‘Raid,’ ‘Dandiyaan unchiyaan rakhiyaan’ reminiscent of ‘Singham,’ and ‘Ungliyaan neechiyaan rakhiyaan’ paying tribute to the ‘Golmaal’ series. And the creativity continued to flow, adding more lines tailored to his other popular roles.