This Cute Viral Video Featuring Dogs Is A Tutorial On Self-Control

Animals might be a bit mystery when it comes to understanding their feelings, but one thing is for sure – they do respond emotionally. It’s fascinating how pets grow up based on what we teach them, from tricks to cute behaviours. And a proof of it is a video that’s capturing the hearts of animal lovers online. The video features a dogs teaching some patience lessons to the viewers.

Posted on Reddit, the clip opens to show several dogs patiently standing in a line outside a gate, with a pooch named Gawin leading the pack. The person behind the camera calls out the names of each dog one by one, instructing them to come inside. The dogs behind Gawin eagerly follow the command. Meanwhile, Gawin remains calm and composed, waiting patiently for its turn. “Self-control, graduate class" – that’s the apt caption for the video.

The video has earned well-deserved appreciation, garnering 4.2k upvotes on the social media platform. Commenters flooded the post with admiration for the dog’s remarkable self-control. One user expressed their hope that all the dogs received treats and commented saying, “Good puppers. I hope the ALL got treats."

Another user praised Australian Shepherds like Gawin and wrote, “Aussies… Best dogs ever! They are so smart and just love to please you… Give all the good boys and girls a treat!"

Nevertheless, some viewers were concerned about the wait time for the last dog in line, considering it unfair to make Gawin wait. A user said, “I don’t like this ’cause one gets picked last. Just let them all run in and plough you over as god intended."

Despite differing opinions, the majority of users found the display of patience endearing and even sought advice on training their pets to exhibit similar behaviour.

