This Cycling Helmet Inflates and Deflates to Fit in Your Pocket

Innovations designed to protect cyclists are proliferating. One of the latest is an inflatable helmet, which has the dual advantage of being particularly impact-resistant and easy to carry around. A German startup called Inflabi recently presented a novel concept for a particularly practical bicycle helmet. Currently still at the prototype stage, but now patented, it combines different air chambers which, when inflated, are claimed to provide effective head protection in the event of an impact. The startup even claims that its concept absorbs up to four times more energy than a traditional foam-based helmet.

The helmet has been designed to fit anyone’s head size, and can be inflated and deflated in a matter of seconds. What’s more, the fact that this helmet takes up minimal space could encourage cyclists who are used to riding without a helmet to finally come around to the idea of using one, which is essential for their safety.