Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » This Cycling Helmet Inflates and Deflates to Fit in Your Pocket

This Cycling Helmet Inflates and Deflates to Fit in Your Pocket

A German startup called Inflabi recently presented a novel concept for a particularly practical bicycle helmet.

Advertisement

Published By: Adithyan P

AFP

Last Updated: July 08, 2023, 08:50 IST

Germany

This helmet inflates and deflates in a matter of seconds, promising optimal safety in the event of an impact. (Credits: AFP)
This helmet inflates and deflates in a matter of seconds, promising optimal safety in the event of an impact. (Credits: AFP)

Innovations designed to protect cyclists are proliferating. One of the latest is an inflatable helmet, which has the dual advantage of being particularly impact-resistant and easy to carry around. A German startup called Inflabi recently presented a novel concept for a particularly practical bicycle helmet. Currently still at the prototype stage, but now patented, it combines different air chambers which, when inflated, are claimed to provide effective head protection in the event of an impact. The startup even claims that its concept absorbs up to four times more energy than a traditional foam-based helmet.

The helmet has been designed to fit anyone’s head size, and can be inflated and deflated in a matter of seconds. What’s more, the fact that this helmet takes up minimal space could encourage cyclists who are used to riding without a helmet to finally come around to the idea of using one, which is essential for their safety.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan Wows In Menacing Avatar; Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika, Nayanthara Impress
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Salman Caught Smoking On Camera | Karan Johar Shuts Down Troll | SPKK Catches Up On Second Weekend
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • This concept is similar to that already offered by the French startup Bumpair, with its inflatable helmet featuring a highly resistant textile structure and pressurized air designed to effectively protect the head. According to the manufacturer, this helmet is up to eight times more protective than a traditional helmet.

    Protecting the heads of cyclists and scooter riders is inspiring many designers and engineers. The French startup OBH recently unveiled a prototype for its future helmet for bike and scooter riders. The idea is to be able to attach this expanded polypropylene helmet to the bike or scooter using a dedicated, connected base. That way, you’ll have no excuse not to wear a helmet, and you’ll be able to get around more safely.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Adithyan PAdithyan P, Subeditor at News18.com, writes on trending stories, science, and po...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: July 08, 2023, 08:50 IST
    last updated: July 08, 2023, 08:50 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App