This Dal Chawal Sushi Is The Latest Bizarre Food Combo On The Block

Internet’s bizarre food combinations are just getting unstoppable. This time an Indo-Japanese has taken over social media. Dal Chawal, a popular dish loved by many Indians, has been given a unique twist by an Instagram user. She has curated dal chawal sushi. Yes, you read that right! Dal chawal and sushi have joined hands in this interesting fusion. While dal chawal and sushi are individually given thumbs up, users are not sure whether this combination should be approved or not. Anushree Bhutadaan, an Instagram user, recently displayed a creative presentation of the dal chawal, giving it the appearance of sushi. This innovative creation demonstrates how a traditional dish can be transformed into a visually appealing and intriguing culinary fusion.

“Recreated the OG comfort food - dal & rice and turned it into a sushi! I know it’s not conventional, but I loved this little creative challenge for myself and the cherry on the top? Got mumma’s approval!" she wrote. She further described that all the ingredients were mixed so well as it had everything - sweetness, spice, sourness and it tasted really good and “almost like a hug". As the key ingredients, she used plain rice, pomegranate and garlic chutney, onion, sukhi dal (dry lentils) , and dal tadka.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

The video has garnered 1.4 million views with a ton load of comments. A user mentioned, “Please don’t insult the cuisine," while another person said, “It looks like disrespecting someone’s culture."

Advertisement

While a larger section of Instagram users did not appear to be in approval of the dish, many individuals came up in support of it., “Guys chill at least she didn’t mess with the ingredients. She just changed the way it is served.. so no need to hate on this," a person wrote. Another reply read, “In a world of Chocolate momos and 1 kg butter, I want someone who can make these kinds of innovations."

“I’ve eaten Dal rice a zillion times but never thought of this. So creative. Makes me want to eat more of it already," a person wrote.