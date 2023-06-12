Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
Home » Viral » This Dog Just Earned A Guinness World Record For Putting Coins In Piggy Bank

This Dog Just Earned A Guinness World Record For Putting Coins In Piggy Bank

The dog named Leo managed to place 23 coins inside the piggy bank during the record-breaking event held in Scotland.

Advertisement

Published By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 12, 2023, 13:33 IST

New Delhi, India

Leo poses with his Guinness World Record certificate.(Credit:trickspaniel/Instagram)
Leo poses with his Guinness World Record certificate.(Credit:trickspaniel/Instagram)

Leo, a remarkable 4-year-old cocker spaniel from Scotland, has accomplished a feat that has left dog lovers in awe. This talented canine has claimed the Guinness World Record for the “Most coins deposited into a piggy bank by a dog in one minute" by successfully placing a staggering 23 coins inside a piggy bank. Guinness World Record shared that the record-breaking event took place at the Logie Durno Village Hall in Pitcaple, Scotland, on February 24. It was not an easy journey to achieve this record. Leo’s owner, Emily Anderson, shared the exciting news on Instagram and expressed her gratitude to everyone who supported them throughout the process.

She posted a heartwarming picture of Leo proudly posing with his Guinness World Record certificate, accompanied by a caption that read, “Leo has some very special news to share… he is now officially a Guinness World Record holder! He managed to put 23 10p coins in his piggy bank in 1 minute! Thank you to everyone who helped make it happen - there is a mammoth amount of paperwork and evidence required!"

Advertisement

Soon, dog enthusiasts and admirers of extraordinary achievements are celebrating his remarkable talent. Leo has not only left a pawprint in the record books but has also inspired others to believe in the limitless potential of our beloved canine friends. “Aw. Congratulations everybody. Only just seeing this. You’re so smart, Leo," read a comment.

Advertisement

“Wow! That is speed! Leo just raised the bar high! Congratulations and well done!" a user commented.

Another user wrote, “Good job Leo… At least he has now been recognized for how clever he actually is… well done!"

Advertisement

This is not the only fur companion that has broken a world record. Zoey from Louisiana, USA, has a tongue that has earned her a prestigious spot in the Guinness Book of World Records. This remarkable Labrador and German Shepherd mix has officially claimed the title for the “Longest Tongue on a Dog" with a tongue measuring 12.7 cm or 5 inches in length.

top videos
  • Nick Jonas' Pic With Daughter | Sunny, Bobby, Abhay Pose Together | Suhana, Khushi, Agastya Jet Off
  • Tamannaah Bhatia Calls Vijay Varma Her 'Happy Place' | Can We Finally Call Them The New 'It' Couple?
  • Shah Rukh Khan's Best Twitter AMA Session | Swiggy Surprises Him With ‘Dinner’ Delivery At Mannat
  • BeYouNick On Ranbir-Alia’s Wedding, Collaboration With Ajinkya Rehane & His Viral Videos | EXCLUSIVE
  • Will Adipurush & SatyaPrem Ki Katha's Marketing Strategy Work For Them? Should They Learn From ZHZB?

    • Zoey’s tongue is an astonishing two and a half times longer than her nose.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

    first published: June 12, 2023, 13:33 IST
    last updated: June 12, 2023, 13:33 IST
    Read More