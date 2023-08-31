This Dog's Skimboarding Skill Is Taking It Straight To Viral Fame

Water-based activities are surely fun and exciting. People seeking adventure often engage in such water sports, satiating their adrenaline rush. But can a dog also indulge in similar activities? We bet the answer is a yes. Much to the amusement of social media users, a Bull Terrier dog not only undertook the seemingly impossible task of skimboarding but also excelled in the activity, mostly executed by humans with ease. Skimboarding is a type of water sport, usually enjoyed at a beach, where a person glides across shallow waters on a skimboard— a smaller, thinner version of a surfboard. But Rufus has broken the norm, being an animal and yet loving the sport.

A throwback video of the Bull Terrier performing the extraordinary feat was dropped on the Instagram handle of the animal, presumably managed by its owner. Apparently, the video captured the moment when Rufus first showed interest in skimboarding. “A little throwback to where it all began," read the caption.

The delightful video opens with the Rufus’ owner pushing the skimboard into the water with the canine chasing after it at a beach setting. Quite seamlessly, the dog leaps onto the board and glides across the waters effortlessly. Each time, the Bull Terrier skilfully balances itself atop the board and rides it exceptionally well. Never once does the dog lose its balance or fall off the board, which underlines the fact that Rufus was well-trained by its master. Rufus’ brilliant feat will surely make your jaw drop.

Needless to say, Instagram users were stunned to watch a dog gliding on the waters on a skimboard like a professional and reacted to the video in the comments section. Expressing their astonishment, one user wrote, “I know dogs love doing funny stuff like their humans, but how do you even get started on this kind of training? Did your dog just look at you and say, Oh, that’s cool; let me chase that board and jump on top?"