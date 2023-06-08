Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
This Doll, With A Chewed Leg And Scratches, Was Sold For Rs 50 Lakh At UK Auction

The auction company highlighted the doll's exceptional qualities, describing it as "one of the world's rarest" due to its larger size.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 20:20 IST

Delhi, India

The final sale price of the rare doll left everyone astonished. (Credits: Instagram)
The final sale price of the rare doll left everyone astonished. (Credits: Instagram)

A doll with multiple damages, including a chewed leg, went under the hamper and was sold for an astonishing £53,000 (approximately Rs 52 lakh) at auction in the UK. Known as the ‘Kammer & Reinhardt 102 Walter bisque socket head antique doll,’ this rare 1910 toy was found in a garage doll. The auction was conducted by Teesside-based house Vectis. A determined telephone bidder from the United States secured the prized possession, leaving a German buyer disappointed.

As per the auction website, the doll that was initially estimated to sell between £12,000 (Rs 12 Lakh) - £17,000 (Rs 17 Lakh), exceeded all expectations and the final sale price left everyone astonished. The company highlighted the doll’s exceptional qualities, describing it as “one of the world’s rarest" due to its larger size, “fine modelling, intensity of expression and translucent painting."

As per BBC, Kathy Taylor, an expert from Vectis said, “It’s amazing that it fetched such a significant amount, but it’s truly a stunning and exceptionally rare piece."

According to the unnamed seller, the doll has been passed down through generations, first belonging to their grandmother and then their mother. The seller recalled how the doll had always occupied a prominent place in their family’s living room, resting on the sofa. However, the mischievous antics of a playful puppy resulted in the doll losing its foot.

    • “Due to having so much furniture and mementoes to sort out, we were having to be quite ruthless with what we were keeping so I put him on the pile of things to be skipped. However, my husband remembered the doll fondly and decided to put him in the ‘to keep pile’ and afterwards we realised how special he was," she explained.

    As per the auction website, the doll is “one of the world’s rarest in this larger size with fine modelling, intensity of expression and translucent painting."

    first published: June 08, 2023, 20:20 IST
    last updated: June 08, 2023, 20:20 IST
