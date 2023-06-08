This Doll, With A Chewed Leg And Scratches, Was Sold For Rs 50 Lakh At UK Auction

A doll with multiple damages, including a chewed leg, went under the hamper and was sold for an astonishing £53,000 (approximately Rs 52 lakh) at auction in the UK. Known as the ‘Kammer & Reinhardt 102 Walter bisque socket head antique doll,’ this rare 1910 toy was found in a garage doll. The auction was conducted by Teesside-based house Vectis. A determined telephone bidder from the United States secured the prized possession, leaving a German buyer disappointed.

As per the auction website, the doll that was initially estimated to sell between £12,000 (Rs 12 Lakh) - £17,000 (Rs 17 Lakh), exceeded all expectations and the final sale price left everyone astonished. The company highlighted the doll’s exceptional qualities, describing it as “one of the world’s rarest" due to its larger size, “fine modelling, intensity of expression and translucent painting."

Advertisement

As per BBC, Kathy Taylor, an expert from Vectis said, “It’s amazing that it fetched such a significant amount, but it’s truly a stunning and exceptionally rare piece."

According to the unnamed seller, the doll has been passed down through generations, first belonging to their grandmother and then their mother. The seller recalled how the doll had always occupied a prominent place in their family’s living room, resting on the sofa. However, the mischievous antics of a playful puppy resulted in the doll losing its foot.