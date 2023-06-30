Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » This 'Dramatic' Dog Throws Tantrum Whenever Food Is Late

This 'Dramatic' Dog Throws Tantrum Whenever Food Is Late

In the video, the dog got all dramatic while waiting for food and as per its human this is something the pooch does before every meal.

Advertisement

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 30, 2023, 11:21 IST

New Delhi, India

The video will leave you chuckling.(Credit: r/AnimalsBeingDerps/reddit)
The video will leave you chuckling.(Credit: r/AnimalsBeingDerps/reddit)

If you are someone who loves watching dog videos on social media, we bet this one will leave you in splits. Dogs can be pretty expressive, often throwing tantrums when their meal is not served or they aren’t taken out for a walk. Well, this particular dog has become an internet sensation and people think the pooch deserves an “Oscar". This hilarious video, doing rounds on the internet, showcases the dog’s consistent and over-the-top dramatic expressions while not-so-patiently waiting before every meal.

The video, shared by a Reddit user, shows how the furry companion behaves dramatically while waiting for its meal. The dog is clearly seen throwing tantrums while waiting impatiently. And as per its human, this is something the pooch does before every meal. “Every time she’s hungry, this is what happens," read the caption. Watch:

Advertisement

This video was posted three days ago and since then it has garnered around 7,000 upvotes. Moreover, many individuals also commented on the video. A user said, “You aren’t you when you are hungry." While a second person commented, “It looks like her inner demons are coming out, so cute."

Another user shared his own experience of how his dog threw tantrums. “Hangry. I had a Papillion that threw himself down & had a temper tantrum when he didn’t get his way. Couldn’t get mad because he was so cute!!!" he said.

“At least she’s not whining… I have a cat who will start whining two hours before meal time, and will not shut up!" read another comment. A user also went on to say that the ‘method actor’ deserves an Oscar.

Advertisement

A few days back, a video captured the attention of Twitter users as it displayed a remarkably smart dog. In the video, a dog was seen heading to the washroom. It skillfully used its nose to turn on the basin tap to quench his thirst. What’s more amusing is when the dog finishes drinking water, he impressively uses its leg to turn the tap off. He then takes an initiative to dry his mouth using a towel. Watch the video here:

Advertisement

top videos
  • Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Steal The Thunder At SatyaPrem Ki Katha Screening | Kartik Aaryan
  • Dharmendra Publically Apologises To Hema Malini, Esha & Ahana After Karan Deol's Wedding; But Why?
  • Bhumi Pednekar Spotted With Rumoured Beau | Adipurush Actor Defends Film | Madonna's Health Critical
  • Ileana D’Cruz Is Experiencing Pregnancy fatigue During Third Trimester | Know How To Cope With It
  • Kiara Advani's Electrifying Red Bodycon Dress Stuns Husband Sidharth Malhotra & The Internet Alike

    • Since being posted, the video has received over 2.8 million views.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

    first published: June 30, 2023, 11:21 IST
    last updated: June 30, 2023, 11:21 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App