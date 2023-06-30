This 'Dramatic' Dog Throws Tantrum Whenever Food Is Late

If you are someone who loves watching dog videos on social media, we bet this one will leave you in splits. Dogs can be pretty expressive, often throwing tantrums when their meal is not served or they aren’t taken out for a walk. Well, this particular dog has become an internet sensation and people think the pooch deserves an “Oscar". This hilarious video, doing rounds on the internet, showcases the dog’s consistent and over-the-top dramatic expressions while not-so-patiently waiting before every meal.

The video, shared by a Reddit user, shows how the furry companion behaves dramatically while waiting for its meal. The dog is clearly seen throwing tantrums while waiting impatiently. And as per its human, this is something the pooch does before every meal. “Every time she’s hungry, this is what happens," read the caption. Watch:

This video was posted three days ago and since then it has garnered around 7,000 upvotes. Moreover, many individuals also commented on the video. A user said, “You aren’t you when you are hungry." While a second person commented, “It looks like her inner demons are coming out, so cute."

Another user shared his own experience of how his dog threw tantrums. “Hangry. I had a Papillion that threw himself down & had a temper tantrum when he didn’t get his way. Couldn’t get mad because he was so cute!!!" he said.

“At least she’s not whining… I have a cat who will start whining two hours before meal time, and will not shut up!" read another comment. A user also went on to say that the ‘method actor’ deserves an Oscar.

