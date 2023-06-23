This Drone Dragon In China Is Super Cool And We Are Loving It

Stunning visuals projected on the sky have always captivated and amazed spectators. Recently, a mesmerising video showcasing the innovative use of multiple drones coming together to form a magnificent dragon in the night sky has caught everyone’s attention. The vibrant dragon gracefully manoeuvres through the air, showcasing the flawless coordination and synchronisation of the drones. The creativity of this drone performance has left viewers in awe and has sparked a sense of wonder and excitement across social media platforms.

“I love how they neatly organize at the end," the caption reads.

Advertisement

The drone show, showcasing the formation of a dragon, took place in China’s Shenzhen province during the celebration of the Dragon Boat Festival. The synchronised movements garnered appreciation from social media users. Many even expressed their surprise at the level of precision achieved by the drone operators.

A user wrote, “China definitely ahead of us in technology we screwed." Another wrote, “Mom can we have a dragon. China: we have dragon at home."

A user jokingly suggested, “We should fly this over an indigenous civilization and freak them out." Another wondered, “Are we sure it’s not aliens?."