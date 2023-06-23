This E-scooter Can Recharge Without a Mains Connection

Imagine an electric scooter that never needs to be plugged into the mains, yet lets you ride with complete peace of mind day after day. That’s precisely the concept behind this new device from China, which runs exclusively on solar energy. The Chinese group Jiangsu Snail Zhixing Technology has developed a new type of electric scooter that is literally covered in solar panels. The look may not be to everyone’s taste, but the concept could prove incredibly effective. This device is currently making its European debut at the Eurobike 2023 trade show, which runs until Sunday, June 25 in Frankfurt, Germany.

Here, solar panels cover the entire steering column and deck of the S80 Solar Scooter. If the scooter is parked outside, its battery can automatically charge up by around 50% over the course of a day, giving between 15 and 20 kilometers of range — more than enough for moderate use. In theory, the manufacturer claims that it would take around 14 hours in full sunlight to charge up completely. Note too, that solar charging is said to double the battery’s lifespan. A display integrated into the handlebars allows you to check the scooter’s charge level, as well as its cruising speed (limited to 25 km/h).

In theory, this solar-powered scooter concept promises zero charging costs and zero CO2 emissions. But will this promise be accessible to all? Neither price nor availability has yet been announced. Otherwise, this e-scooter could be of interest to scooter-sharing scheme operators.