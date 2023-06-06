This Elephant's Love For Jackfruit Knows No Boundaries

What’s the best way to beat the heat? Enjoy some juicy fruit treats. And if you don’t trust our suggestion, look at this viral video of an elephant going the extra mile to get his favourite fruit. The video, making rounds on social media, features an elephant shaking a tree to retrieve its favourite jackfruit. This enchanting moment unfolded at the Narengi Army Camp in Guwahati. The gentle giant can be observed deftly shaking the tree for a brief moment, patiently awaiting the jackfruits’ descent to the ground. Once the fruit drops, the elephant skillfully employs its trunk to seize the treat and delightfully savours its meal.

The video was shared along with a tweet that read, “An elephant eats his favourite jackfruit at Narengi Army Camp in Guwahati. He has done no harm to anyone."

Watch the video here:

Previously, another viral video showcased a fascinating sight at the Houston Zoo in the UK. Groups of elephants were captured engaging in yoga as part of their daily routine for maintaining good health. Watch the video here:

These elephants have been diligently practising yoga on a regular schedule, captivating visitors with their unique and uncommon skills. With around 12 elephants in the zoo, all of them embracing yoga, one standout participant is Tess, a 40-year-old gentle giant weighing approximately 3000 kg. Remarkably, Tess effortlessly performs yoga poses, including those challenging even for humans. This extraordinary display has become a captivating attraction.

Kristen Windle, the Houston Zoo’s elephant manager, shared that during the yoga sessions, which range from 30 seconds to five minutes, the elephants engage in various training sets designed to maintain joint mobility and assess their range of motion.

Another viral clip from the jungle captured the heart-warming sight of a baby elephant chasing butterflies.