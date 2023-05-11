This Englishman Takes His Parrot For A Walk On The Beach Every Day

You must have often seen people go out for an evening or morning stroll with their pet dogs on the roads. On the other hand, people who live by the sea, take their pet dogs for a walk on the beach. But have you seen a parrot walking on the beach just like dogs? Yes, you heard it right. These days, a man from England has come into the limelight because of his pet parrot. The person loves his pet parrot so much that he takes her out for a walk every day on the beach.

According to a report on The Sun website, Jill, a parrot from Somerset, England, is seen walking on the beach every day with his owner. She walks along with her master in the same way that dogs walk. The name of her owner is Pete Godson, who takes Jill to the beach every day. Jill is a macaw parrot species.

Advertisement

In a media interaction, Godson said that when people first saw him with his parrot, they were shocked. They were not ready to believe it. People even thought he was a fool for taking his pet parrot for a walk on the beach. But Jill is a trained parrot; she listens to her master a lot. Godson added that Jill is so trained that she comes back hearing one whistle of him. So, the owner and his family often take the parrot outside without a cage, as she does not fly anywhere else.

According to reports, Godson is a 44-year-old highway inspector and the father of five children. He recently shifted to Somerset. Earlier, he lived with his family in Herts where he had eight parrots. When he used to stay in Herts, a complaint was filed to the police because of his parrots. One of his neighbours complained that his parrot allegedly goes here and there, sniffs things, and makes so much noise that it sometimes becomes unbearable. But even after shifting to Somerset, such complaints are being heard from his new neighbours, the report added.