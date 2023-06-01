This European Country Has The Highest Per Capita Alcohol Consumption

Many European countries are world-famous for their excellent liquor. And today, we will talk about one such country in Central Europe and that is the Czech Republic. Spread over 78,871 sq km, its population is only about 1.5 crore. And as per reports, people enjoy drinking alcohol more than soft drinks and other refreshments here.

The Czech Republic has the highest per capita alcohol consumption in the world. On average, each person consumes 210.4 litres of alcohol annually. According to a report by CNBC, the Czechs mostly consume beer at 83 percent followed by wine at 10 per cent.

According to a report by Prague Morning, approximately 9,00,000 individuals, which is almost one-tenth of adults in the Czech Republic, consume alcohol on a daily basis. And in fact, around 1.5 million people engage in hazardous drinking patterns.

Despite a decrease of over 8 per cent in alcohol consumption over the past six years, the Czech Republic continues to hold the first position as the largest consumer of alcohol. In September 2022, the country made headlines when the government enforced a prohibition on exporting hard liquor to the European Union, following the deaths of 23 people due to alcohol poisoning.

This came shortly after a ban was imposed on the sale of hard liquor in stores and bars, as the casualties were attributed to illicitly produced vodka and rum, according to Reuters.

Known for its alcohol and pub culture, Ireland comes second on the list and its per capita alcohol consumption is 195.6 litres. It is followed by Estonia where a person drinks 185.5 litres of alcohol on average annually.

In the United States, the per capita alcohol consumption is 29.3 litres. The world’s biggest economy is theonly country in North and South America to rank in the top 10, according to the report of CNBC.