This European River Vanishes For 155 Days In Summer

The Danube is the second-longest river in Europe. Apart from this striking feature, this river is also famous for another aspect – which is, its disappearance from its natural course. It is said that the Danube stream vanishes for 155 days in the months of summer. It was first documented in 1894. The disappeared river water later flows into Lake Constance and merges with the river Rhine. It is one of the striking features of the great European Hydrographic Basin. The place where the Danube River disappears is called the Danube Sinkhole. River Rhine and River Danube originate from sources that are not relatively close to each other, but they serve as an example of the natural wonders when they meet at the same point. The Danube River originates from the German Black Forest. In contrast, the sources of the Rhine are located in the Swiss Alps. The river from the heart of the Swiss Alps passed from Switzerland to flow into Lake Constance. From the lake, it exits from its eastern end and flows south to the Danube River for 120 km until it reaches the Swiss City of Basel. It heads north by turning 90 degrees.

Lake Constance is the meeting point of the River Danube and River Rhine. The Danube never enters the lake, only a part of it does. The river which originates from its source at German Black Forest disappears after 20 or 24 km in its upper course. The disappearance of the river happens near the town of Immendingen. The river water flows through the caves and caverns of the Karnst system below. It starts flowing in the southward direction.