This Extravagantly Decorated Scooter Is Unlike Anything You Have Seen Before

Vehicles, cars, bikes, or scooters, have long been a canvas for a little bit of customisation according to the owner’s personal taste. From bumper stickers to custom paint jobs, people have always found ways to make their rides unique. But just how far can one go in decorating their mode of transportation? The answer might surprise you. In the bustling city of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, a man has taken vehicle decoration to a whole new level. The Internet has found a scooter adorned with an extravagant array of lights, gemstones, pearls, and various shiny embellishments.

Three feather-like ornaments in shades of pink and orange elegantly crown the scooter, while a royal blue seat resembling a throne beckons the rider. As if that weren’t enough, the handles are graced with green tassels swaying gracefully on both sides. It’s a sight that’s as outrageous as it is amusing.

The spectacle doesn’t stop there. Attached to this masterpiece is a mobile that plays music, and, in this particular instance, it’s belting out none other than Salman Khan’s titular song from the movie Tere Naam. Even the wheels of this scooter haven’t escaped the bling treatment, as they are adorned with golden and silver gemstones that shimmer and sparkle in the video shared on Instagram.

The caption of the reel reveals that the vehicle in the spotlight is pretty popular in Jabalpur, a city in Madhya Pradesh.

A man confidently rides the flamboyant scooter, while somebody capturing this work of art can’t help but exclaim “Bohot badhiya (very good)" in awe of this extravagant creation.

Looking at the scooter’s extraordinary decoration, a viewer has called it “Ranveer Singh ki scooter." Another user jokingly added that there is still a lot more that can be done to enhance the vehicle like installing a security system, Wi-Fi, an inverter, and maybe even a satellite.

However, keen observers in the comment section of the clip have spotted an interesting detail - a flag sticker is stuck downwards.

Now, some might argue that this level of vehicle decoration is an isolated incident, a one-off display of creativity. However, similar incidents have occurred in the past. Just last year, in 2022, Anand Mahindra shared a video of another similarly decorated scooter. The video showcased the vehicle parked at a different petrol pump, this time too, with a smartphone mounted just above the headlight, playing the song, Chup Gaye Sare Nazare, from the 1969 film Do Raaste.