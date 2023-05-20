This Family's Bollywood Style Celebration After Buying A New Car Is Too Relatable

An Indian family’s joyful moment at purchasing a new vehicle has become the reason for euphoria on social media. Such was their exhilarating celebration that it ended up catching the attention of industrialist Anand Mahindra. The family began dancing after receiving the delivery of their brand-new Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV. The automobile store shared the footage of their joyous celebration on Twitter. But what stole the limelight was the response of the Mahindra Group chairman.

Anand Mahindra revealed it is such delightful moments that keep him motivated to keep working in the Indian automobile industry. The video opens with glimpses of the car owner dancing. He seems to be accompanied by multiple members of his family. Grooving to the thumping tune of Apni To Jaise Taise from Amitabh Bachchan’s Lawaaris, the owner looks extremely elated while adding the automobile to his assets. “This is the real reward and joy of working in the Indian auto industry," said Anand Mahindra upon watching the video.

Advertisement

“What a Joyful Moment! People dancing while taking the delivery of their Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV," the car store wrote while sharing the clip.

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Association President, Manish Raj Singhania, wrote that he has never witnessed such an ecstatic moment from a family taking a delivery in his 23-year-long career. He identified the car owner to be Mr. Dinanath Sahu, who purchased the vehicle on the special occasion of his 23rd marriage anniversary.

Advertisement

“Joy of buying your own vehicle. Of all the deliveries I have seen over the last 23 yrs, this is the one I loved the most. Mr Dinanath Sahu along with his family on his 23rd Marriage Anniversary. Car is such a passion. We will keep fulfilling the dreams of our customers," Singhania wrote.

Advertisement

Twitter users found the clip relatable and weighed in on why such occasions make for a grand celebration in Indian culture. A user commented, “It’s not just a vehicle; it represents a journey towards a brighter future. The scene symbolises the indomitable spirit of the Indian auto industry, where dreams take the wheel and drive toward destiny, sparking inspiration and igniting the passion for progress."

“In India buying a new car is a moment of emotions," an account wrote.

“Yes that’s why we are called Indians. We find happiness in every moment and try to celebrate and enjoy it," a comment read.

The video has amassed over 1.4 million views on Twitter.