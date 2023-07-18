This Farmer Made Rs 18 Lakh In A Single Day By Selling Tomatoes

The price of tomatoes in several states of India has skyrocketed, causing concerns among consumers. Tomatoes are an essential ingredient in multiple Indian dishes and the steep rise in prices has led many people to completely stop consuming them. While customers bear the brunt of the increased costs, a tomato farmer has unexpectedly struck gold. According to reports by India Today, Tukaram Bhagoji Gayakar, a farmer from Maharashtra’s Pune district, has made a staggering profit of over Rs 1.5 Crore in a month by selling tomatoes cultivated on his 12-acre land.

Tukaram, along with his son Ishwar Gayakar and daughter-in-law Sonali, manages 18 acres of agricultural land. Out of this, 12 acres are dedicated to cultivating tomatoes. The family takes pride in growing high-quality tomatoes and their understanding of fertilizers and pesticides has helped them protect tomato crops from pests.

Selling a single crate of tomatoes for Rs 2,100 in Narayanganj, Tukaram Bhagoji Gayakar quickly realized the potential of his crop. The following day, he sold 900 crates, earning a remarkable Rs 18 lakh in a single day. Depending upon the quality, Tukaram sold vegetables ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,400.

Tukaram’s daughter-in-law Sonali takes charge of crucial tasks like planting, harvesting and packaging. On the other hand, his son Ishwar Gayakar handles sales, management, and financial planning.

At the Jhunnu Agricultural Produce Market Committee’s market in Narayanganj, the price of tomatoes reached its peak, with crates being sold at a record-breaking price of Rs 2,500 (Rs 125 per kilogram).

Meanwhile, numerous families in Junnar, Pune have earned profits in recent weeks. The tomato-selling community in the region has collectively generated a business worth Rs 80 Crore. This surge in income has not only benefited the farmers but has also provided employment opportunities for over 100 women in the area.