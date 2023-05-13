This Flash Mob On Michael Jackson’s Thriller Is All Things Rage

Considered the ‘king of pop’, Michael Jackson truly gave a new dimension to the world of pop music. His elegant spins, sharp precision, and iconic effortless gliding across a stage influenced dancers in every corner of the world. He has left immortal art for generations to come. His dance moves are a hit even today. And this viral video of a flash mob to MJ’s much-loved Thriller is proof. The flash mob features a teacher dancing with her students. The video was shared online with a tweet that read, “This Teacher teaches students to dance ‘Thriller’".

The video opens to show a group of students entering the front gate while their teacher joined them in the hallway. As soon as the music starts, they begin their rhythmic walk that matches the tunes. The flash mob copied the sharp moves exhibited by their teacher, as they continued walking down the hall in their rhythmic walks. Their on-point energy grabbed the audience—the other students, who stood at the side of the hallway and watched them groove. The talent and the precision of the group were sheer perfections. Each one of them simply looked at the front, as energetic steps along with their euphoric walk.

The video was originally shared by former NBA player Rex Chapman on his Twitter account, back in 2021. While sharing the clip, he wrote, “So — this teacher taught “Thriller" to her students. They killed it. I need this today…"

Several users flooded the comments section and confessed their love for this thriller performance. Some users claimed it to be their “all-time favourite", as one commented, “Absolutely love this video, the original is my favourite of all time. The first time this video came out, I watched it over and over. What an awesome teacher and all are spectacular dancers. That is what kids should be doing in school…learning and having fun. Got some real foot-tapping going on here."

Many claimed that the video, showing student and teacher bond turned them “teary-eyed", as a user commented, “Gosh, this wholesome video of a great teacher and happy students made me teary and I realised how much I needed it."

Another commented, “Tremendous"

So far, the video has been played more than 78 thousand times.