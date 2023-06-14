This Freelancer Turned Her PowerPoint Making Skills Into A Lucrative Business; Her Story

Meet Courtney Allen, the 33-year-old PowerPoint expert who turned her passion for presentation design into a lucrative full-time career. In an interview with CNBC Make It, Allen shared her journey from scepticism to success, proving that PowerPoint presentations can indeed be a viable profession. Hailing from Atlanta, United States, Allen graduated with a degree in graphic design from Boise State University in 2012. Her senior portfolio was entirely composed of PowerPoint presentations, which raised eyebrows among her peers. Undeterred, Allen embarked on a quest to make a living out of her love for PowerPoint.

Initially, she travelled the world while working as a contracted PowerPoint presentation designer for companies like Cisco. With decks ranging from 10 to 50 slides, Allen honed her skills and sought out new opportunities on the work marketplace Upwork. It wasn’t easy at first, as she lacked reviews and experience on the platform. However, her persistence paid off, and soon she started landing clients.

“It’s hard to break in when you don’t have any reviews or experience on the platform," she said during her interview. Her breakthrough came with a major gig creating presentations for Adobe’s finance department. The following year, she secured Yelp as a client, and by August 2016, Allen was earning five figures per month from Upwork. She has now earned $2 million or Rs 16.4 crore. However, the workload became overwhelming, prompting her to bring in contractors and build a team.

Today, Allen’s company, 16X9, boasts an impressive client roster that includes big names like Bloomberg and Microsoft. Approximately 70 per cent of their clients are long-term partnerships, demonstrating the value and quality of their work. While PowerPoint remains their primary focus, they have expanded their services to include Keynote and Google Slides presentations as well.