This Fruit Chai Made With Banana, Chikoo Has Desi Foodies in Shock

Fusion foods have taken the country by storm for no reason, and we have been coming across a variety of new experimental foods. Some of these dishes are a hit and some are a miss. Then comes food items that need no experimentation and are just everyone’s favourite. Be it your dosa with chutney, or some hot steamy chicken momos with red spicy garlic chutney, or pani puri with spicy water some dishes have no replacement and are loved by all. Now, another bizarre dish which has hit the internet is ‘fruit chai’. Yes! You read that right. A tea dish which is made using fruits.

A Twitter handle uploaded a video which featured a street vendor making this bizarre dish. The vendor can be seen adding banana and chikoo into tea which is being cooked. He then mashes the fruit and adds sugar to it. Here, have a look at the viral video:

Seems like the recipe didn’t go that well with foodies on Twitter. “Put him behind bars," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “after watching it, forget eyes, my spactacles started bleeding." Here are a few reactions: