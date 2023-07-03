This Futuristic Flying Car Could Be On the Road (and in the Air) From 2025

A startup called Alef has got the go-ahead from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to start carrying out road/air tests for its unusual flying car project. Thanks to this Special Airworthiness Certification granted by the FAA, Alef will now be able to drive — and take off and land — its flying car on public roads. This is the first time that a vehicle of this nature, with vertical take-off and landing capabilities, has been granted this authorization in the United States.

This flying car, simply named “Model A," takes the form of a 100% electric sports car, capable of driving on the road before, once stationary, taking off vertically, in the manner of a drone. This unusual flying car boasts a range of 320 km on the road and just under 180 km in the air. Its originality lies in the fact that it has no wings and is powered by a series of well-hidden propellers. Once airborne, the car body can rotate 90 degrees around the cockpit — which remains static — in order to move from upward to forward flight.

Advertisement

This flying car is priced at $300,000 on the Alef website. Pre-orders can already be placed by paying a deposit of $1,500, which gives priority on the waitlist. The first shipments are scheduled for late 2025.