This 'Garden On Wheels' Is The Best Auto-Rickshaw Ride In Chennai

Step inside this transformed auto rickshaw, and you’ll find yourself immersed in a lush oasis on wheels. The driver’s incredible creativity has turned this vehicle into a mesmerising mini-garden. Roaming through the bustling streets of Chennai, this one-of-a-kind auto offers an interior that is akin to a botanical wonderland. As you enter, you’ll be greeted by a ceiling adorned with greenery, while colourful pots are placed around the seat.

The video, showcasing this specially adorned auto rickshaw, was shared on Instagram. The footage offers a sneak peek into how the driver has ingeniously transformed the auto rickshaw’s interior into a beautiful miniature garden. The video begins with a text that reads, “POV: You just got the best auto ride."

Watch the video here:

Filmed from a passenger’s perspective, the video showcases the interior of the auto. Originally shared on August 15, the video has taken social media by storm. Ever since it was uploaded, it has garnered an impressive 1.2 million views and about 2 lakh likes with the numbers steadily rising.

Instagram users had a lot to say about this auto’s unique decoration. One user commented that he has already travelled in the now-viral auto. He shares that the driver is a very humble person and he diligently works towards spreading awareness about road safety on social media. “Omg I’ve been in this auto! he’s a really humble person and also has a tw handle to spread awareness on road safety. Really nice to see what he’s done with the ceiling tho," he wrote.