This Giant Hogweed Plant Can Cause Severe Blisters; Here's How To Protect Yourself

Heracleum Mantegazzianum, commonly called Giant Hogweed, is an invasive plant that causes severe burns and blisters and was spotted for the first time in Virginia. They look beautiful to watch but people are cautioned to not touch this plant. According to an Associated Press report in 2018, Giant Hogweed is one of the three plants defined in Virginia as a Tier 1 noxious weed and is heavily regulated.

Jackson Halwood, a Britain citizen, suffered blisters on his feet after he accidentally came into contact with this plant. Jackson faced this injury while he was on a beach for a holiday with his family. In an interview with a portal, Jackson’s grandmother said that he suffered this injury after he accidentally hit the plant while playing football. According to his grandmother, he faced trouble while breathing as well. She said that he is fine now but is afraid of going to the beach.

According to Healthline.com, Giant Hogweed isn’t dangerous as long as people don’t touch its sap which causes burns. The sap inside the leaves and stalks has toxic chemicals called furanocoumarins. When these chemicals get in contact with the skin, they cause a reaction called phytophotodermatitis. This reaction damages the DNA and changes the way skin protects itself from ultraviolet (UV) light.

The longer sap remains on the skin, the more sensitive it can become to sunlight. The skin may still be affected even months after exposure. Redness and burn blisters can develop in about 48 hours after exposed skin is in sunlight. The severity of the burn depends on how long you’re in the sun.

The best way to avoid injury from this plant is that people should familiarise themselves with it and avoid its contact with the skin. Plants like Common hogweed, Cow parsley, and Ground elder closely resemble Giant Hogweed. However, they are different from this plant in a lot of ways that need to be known. Woodland’s blog states that Common hogweed is much smaller than Giant Hogweed. The leaves of Cow parsley and Ground Elder are very different from Giant Hogweed.

