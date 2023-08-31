This Girl From Nepal Has The Best Handwriting In The World

People possess varying styles of handwriting, ranging from remarkably elegant to less polished. From a young age, we engage in handwriting practice with the intention of enhancing our skills. A girl from Nepal and her exceptional handwriting serve as evidence that consistent practice yields excellence, exemplifying the most exquisite handwriting globally.

At the age of 16, Prakriti Malla gained recognition. Back when she was 14 and in the eighth grade, one of her assignments became an internet sensation. The handwriting on that paper was so captivating that it captured global attention. People were astounded by the natural beauty of her handwriting and showered her with admiration and praise.

Prakriti Malla, the gifted young girl from Nepal who earned the title of having the Best Handwriting in the world, composed a congratulatory letter for the leadership and citizens of the UAE on the occasion of the UAE’s 51st Spirit of the Union. She personally presented the letter to the embassy during the ceremony.

In 2022, the UAE Embassy in Nepal posted a tweet acknowledging Prakriti Malla. The tweet stated that Prakriti Malla, a Nepali young girl, was bestowed with the World Best Handwriting Award in celebration of the 51st Spirit of the Union of the United Arab Emirates. Furthermore, Prakriti received recognition from officials of the UAE Embassy.

The viral tweet showcases Prakriti Malla’s article with each letter crafted in an exceptionally beautiful manner. Undoubtedly, her handwriting is truly captivating. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to suggest that even a ‘computer’ might feel a touch of shyness upon witnessing her handwriting prowess.