This Govt Teacher From Bikaner Plays Flute With Nose

So many talented artists captivate the audience with their incredible artistry. Among them, there is one who showcases a truly exceptional talent and it’s bound to astonish you: playing the flute through the nose. Basant Kumar Ojha, a government teacher from Bikaner City, Rajasthan, possesses this extraordinary skill, which has left everyone in awe. Despite being dedicated to his profession, he continues to amaze people with his artistic prowess.

Basant Kumar shared that he has been honing his flute-playing skills for the past 32 years, and for the last 12 years, he has specifically been playing the flute through his nose. He recounts that this unique talent emerged unexpectedly during a playful moment with friends while participating in the International Camel Festival in Bikaner. Wearing a turban and donning different attire, he spontaneously attempted to play the flute with his nose instead of his mouth.

To his surprise, his friends were thoroughly impressed, finding it both fascinating and unusual. Encouraged by their reaction, they urged him to showcase this talent on stage, where people from all over the country and even abroad had gathered for the festival. Without hesitation, Basant Kumar confidently performed the flute through his nose, receiving resounding praise from the audience. This positive reception served as a great motivation for him to continue exploring and mastering this unconventional style of flute-playing.

Basant Kumar plays diverse music genres, such as semi-classical, Rajasthani folk, and film melodies through his nose. Besides this, he showcases proficiency in playing various other musical instruments. He aims to set a world record in playing the flute through his unwavering commitment and dedication.