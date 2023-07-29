This Group's Performance On Shraddha Kapoor's Cham Cham Is Too Good To Miss

As the monsoon rains drench the streets, there is an undeniable sense of nostalgia and joy that fills the air. The monsoon season has always been synonymous with love, laughter, and creating unforgettable memories. And in the digital age, these moments are shared and cherished more than ever before. One such heartening instance is doing rounds on the internet where three friends recreated Shraddha Kapoor’s iconic Cham Cham song from the movie Baaghi in an endearing Instagram Reel. This viral sensation proved that simplicity and pure happiness can capture the hearts of millions.

Shared by an Instagram user, the caption of the video reads, “How rain touches your soul (with a red heart emoji)," and it truly captured the essence of the graceful dance moves. The mesmerising performance by three friends was perfectly synchronized to the rhythmic beats of the rain-inspired Bollywood song. Their jumps, moves, and splash through puddles, all of this uninhibited joy turns this monsoon moment into something truly magical. The trio’s captivating dance not only allowed them to relish the rainy weather but also wowed numerous social media users.

Take a look at the video here:

Soon after the video surfaced online, Instagram users showered the trio with praises for their splendid performance. They expressed their admiration and love by reacting with fire and red heart emoticons in the comment section. Additionally, the dancer’s infectious energy resonated with countless viewers, sparking a wave of nostalgia and a longing for carefree moments.

A user commented, “For the first time I ignored girls because of bro’s dance (with a fire emoji)," while another wrote, “That green touches my heart."

“This is my favourite song," a social media user commented.