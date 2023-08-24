This Gurugram Company Will Change its Office Sign After Chandrayaan-3's Successful Landing, Here's Why

E-commerce venture ‘Magicpin’ will now be changing its office sign at Gurugram’s IFFCO chowk. This comes in as magicpin pledged to alter its 50-feet office sign if Chandrayaan 3 successfully touched down on the lunar surface. In its pledge, the company announced that it will swap out its 50-feet “magicpin" sign for a “magicISRO" sign at its IFFCO Chowk location in Gurgaon, if Chandrayaan 3 successfully makes its mark on the moon.

The company took to ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter, and made a post regarding the same. “If Chandrayaan lands on the moon, We’ll change our 50 FOOT Office Sign from magicpin to magicISRO @ IFFCO chowk Gurgaon. QT & tell us what you’ll do if Chandrayaan 3 lands on the moon and WIN Food & Fashion GOODIES AT 1/10th THE COST, just like the cost of #Chandrayaan3," it stated.

The announcement was made when ISRO was gearing up for the much-anticipated landing of the Chandrayaan 3 mission on the moon.

Meanwhile, earlier, an old video which resurfaced showed UK media house ‘British Broadcasting Corporation’ popularly known as BBC, questioning India’s decision of investing into space mission. In the video, the BBC anchor can be seen asking whether “India, which lacks infrastructure and has extreme poverty, should spend this much amount of money on a space programme." The video has resurfaced again after Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing on moon.