This Gwalior Man Constructed Waterfall For His Wife At Home And We're Amazed

Dilip Shinde and his wife saw a magnificent waterfall once and she expressed her desire to have a similar waterfall within the confines of their own home.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 14:53 IST

Delhi, India

Dilip Shinde has created over 200 waterfalls with distinct themes.
One cannot forget Dashrath Manjhi, who carved a road through a massive mountain out of love for his wife. Similarly, in Gwalior, a loving husband constructed a waterfall within their home for his beloved wife. The inhabitants of the city were enthralled by the enchanting cascade, and consequently, the husband gained the endearing title of “the fountain man". His exceptional skills have earned him praise from all across the country.

Dilip Shinde, presently employed in the National Highway PWD, has had a lifelong passion for artistic endeavours. He has always had a penchant for activities such as painting which he pursued as a hobby in the comfort of his home. It is said that on one occasion while taking a stroll with his wife, they stumbled upon a magnificent waterfall that captivated her imagination. She expressed her desire to have a similar waterfall within the confines of their own home.

One day, while watching television, Dilip came across a channel featuring an artist teaching the intricate art of creating waterfalls. Instantly, it triggered a memory of his wife’s desire for a home waterfall. Determined to bring her wish to life, Dilip embarked on the journey of constructing a waterfall. Motivated by his wife, Geeta Shinde, he poured his efforts into the project. When the waterfall was finally completed, the sight surpassed all expectations. This breathtaking creation spread far and wide, attracting relatives from far-flung locations to witness the piece firsthand.

    • Dilip shared that the admiration received for his hobby-turned-profession led to an influx of orders from people seeking his expertise in crafting waterfalls. Remarkably, he has already completed over 200 unique waterfalls, each with its distinctive theme. The range of his creations spans from affordable options priced at 5,000 rupees to extravagant masterpieces costing up to 1 lakh rupees.

    He has even turned his home into a workshop to accommodate the rising demand. Furthermore, for large-scale waterfall projects, he ventures to the location where the installation is to be constructed, to bring the vision to life. Without, a doubt, his story inspires and sets an example of how love should be.

    About the Author

    Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

    first published: June 15, 2023, 14:53 IST
    last updated: June 15, 2023, 14:53 IST
