'This Has To Be A Joke': Woman Demands Refund From Photographer After Divorce

Many couples go to extreme lengths to click perfect wedding photos to treasure them as cherished memories. But in a bizarre incident, a woman contacted her wedding photographer four years after the big day, demanding a full refund. She cited divorce to be the main reason behind her unexpected request. Initially, the photographer was initially sceptical, thinking it was a prank, but soon realized the woman was serious. The photographer shared screenshots of their conversation online, which quickly went viral on Twitter.

In their WhatsApp text exchange, the woman first reminds the man about his service at her wedding in Durban back in 2019. “Well, I’m now divorced, and those pictures — I and my ex-husband don’t need them anymore. You did a wonderful job on them, but they went to waste as we are now divorced. I will need a refund of the amount we paid you because we don’t need them anymore," the woman wrote. The photographer explained that he had already provided the service and taken the photos four years ago. He said that his work was done and that he couldn’t “untake" the pictures.

Advertisement

“I swear my life is a movie. You can’t make this stuff up," he captioned the tweet. Take a look at it here"

While sharing an update about their conversation, the photographer shared another screenshot showcasing how the woman was adamant about getting a refund. “I’m entitled to demand a refund," she persisted threatening him of taking legal action. The photographer simply agreed to get in touch with her lawyer.

Advertisement

After the screenshots went viral on the internet, they also ended up catching the attention of her ex-husband. He got in touch with the photographer confirming that he had read news articles about his ex-wife’s petty demands. Calling the situation embarrassing, he agreed to talk to him while also rendering an apology on her behalf.

Advertisement

The conversations have been viewed by more than 3.9 lakh people on the micro-blogging site leaving many Twitteratis in splits. A user joked, “Has the lawyer called you yet?"

Advertisement

Another commented, “Waiting for the part where she says its a prank."

One more added, “It’s a prank because there’s no way a sane person can ask for a refund 4yrs after the service was rendered."

Meanwhile, a user said, “There is no way she is serious! The lawyer in me now wants to do a self-moot and see how I’d deal with it if she were my client.. but again.. I suspect she wouldn’t be able to pay my fees.. or later ask for a refund after we lose."

Another joked, “No wonder she’s divorced."

In a subsequent update, the photographer confirmed he got a call from her lawyer but there isn’t any case to pursue.

Read all the Latest News here