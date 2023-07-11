This Hilarious Video Will Tell You What Is Going On Inside Street A Dog's Mind

In the vast world of internet videos, dog enthusiasts are always eager to watch adorable canines performing the cutest acts or showcasing their extraordinary tricks. Dogs, considered man’s best friends, have captured the hearts of millions online. Have you ever pondered what might be going on inside a dog’s mind? Although we may never truly know, one Instagram content creator has attempted to shed light on this mystery.

Anmol Babbarr, an Instagram content creator, shared a video where he humorously speaks from the perspective of a street dog. We all recognise that one street dog that roams our neighbourhood, seemingly carefree. In this captivating video, Anmol takes viewers on a unique journey into the mind of “that chill street dog."

The video commences with Anmol lying on the ground, perfectly imitating the nonchalant demeanor of a street dog that pays no attention to passing vehicles. With his witty narration, he amusingly portrays how street dogs might boast about their fearlessness compared to other dogs that tend to bark at everything.

Advertisement

The video depicts how dogs might inform their fellow canines about a new cool spot they discovered, akin to how humans share their favorite hangout spots. The creator of the video adds a hilarious touch by speculating that dogs may engage in gossip and backbiting about each other, suggesting that certain breeds like Labradors or Golden Retrievers could be considered “fake" for their excessive licking of their owners.

In a final playful scenario, the video portrays how dogs might call upon their dog gang when confronted with a fight, much like humans calling for backup. These human-like attributes ascribed to dogs take humorous twists and make us wonder if our furry friends might actually possess such characteristics.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CuMuXzkPNnr/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading