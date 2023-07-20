This Hilarious Viral Video Of A Flying Scooter Will Leave You In Splits

For many years, scientists have been trying to find a way to make cars fly in the air, to reduce traffic and increase mobility. Many such cars have also been designed, as a part of various experiments. The vehicles, apart from running on the roads, can also fly in the air. But have you ever seen a flying scooter? If not, then this video is for you. This clip will also make you laugh out loud. The video that is going viral on social media has confused everyone for a minute. In this clip, we can see a normal scooter, which has wings and is trying to fly. But wait, if you think this scooter is flying, then you are wrong. At first, it might seem like it has wings and is getting ready for a flight. As soon as the camera took a closer look, the illusion seemed to be destroyed. The whole story behind this flying scooter is something else.

Neither the scooter had wings nor it was getting ready to fly high. Everything that we see turns out to be a hoax. The one which we considered as wings of the scooter, is nothing more than a mere cloth that is attached to its handle. What people misunderstood for wings from a distance is nothing more than a normal cloth attached to the front of the scooter. Due to a strong wind blowing, the cloth flows in the air and the scooter seems to be shaking. This is what created the illusion. This video was shared on Instagram. This funny video caught people’s attention and is going viral.

Well, this is not the first time a bizarre video was captured on camera. We might not have seen a scooter flying in the air in reality, but there is one Hindi serial named Ishq Ki Dastaan, in which a flying scooter was shown. Apparently, in this show, the husband and daughter of the lead actress get stuck on the moon; and to save them, she had to take a dramatic flight in a scooter.