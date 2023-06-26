This Hotel In Madhya Pradesh Serves One Free Food Item To Every Customer

With changing times, Bundeli cuisines are losing their taste and variety, especially in high-end eateries. In villages, you can still occasionally get a whiff of the aroma of Bundeli meals, but in cities, Bundeli cuisine is completely scarce. However, despite that, in the city of Damoh in Madhya Pradesh, even today, you can taste the flavours of Bundeli dishes at the 63-year-old Langda Hotel.

The age-old hotel doesn’t need an introduction in the city, since it is known as the “first hotel in the city". The speciality of this hotel is that the food cooked here is 100 per cent pure and authentic. The rotis are cooked on a traditional stove, there is a taste of homely flavours in vegetables, lentils and rice. Langda Hotel is known for its unique style and authentic taste.