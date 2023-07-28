This Hotel Inside A US Cave Has All Modern Facilities Including Spa-like Ensuite Bathroom

When we plan a gateway for the weekend or a week, the first thing after booking a flight is to look for a hotel which has the facilities of a pool, free wifi and mesmerising view from the balcony where you can sip your morning coffee or tea and relax. The hotel industry is, however, evolving over the years and has been attracting tourists with its unique selling proposition (USP). It may a be hotel in a jail, a capsule, a chapel, an aeroplane or an igloo, you name it you might find it.

A video is now getting viral on social media platforms of a beautiful hotel room with all the amenities inside a cave. The video opens with an alley towards a cave among a rocky outcrop that has been completely revamped into an idyllic retreat. The mountain entry has a lux king-size bed which offers a majestic view and long modern facilities including a fire out and spa-like ensuite bathroom. The hotel is nestled in the arid region of Texas, US and is owned by The Summit at Big Bend.

The excerpt from the caption of the Instagram post reads, “Wake up to awe-inspiring vistas that greet you through the panoramic windows. Bask in the warm glow of the sunrise as it casts a mesmerising hue over the majestic mountains. And when night falls, witness a captivating display of stars in the expansive night sky- one of the best places to view the Milky Way."

The photo and video-sharing app users are also impressed with the idea. One of them wrote, “This would be my husband’s dream come true!" while another person added, “I had no idea this existed."