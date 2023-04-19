This Hyderabad Restaurant Selling 'Patthar Ka Gosht' is Paradise For Kebab Lovers

The happening city of Hyderabad in Telangana is famous not only for its biryani but also for a variety of delectable chicken and mutton kebabs. Countless restaurants, hotels and roadside eateries sell kebabs prepared on iron wires. Exceptional among them is a restaurant called Bade Miyan Kababs, located behind the Ramdas statue near the tank bund of Hussain Sagar.

At Bade Miyan Kababs, the kebabs are prepared on stone instead of iron wires, and hence the delicious dish has got the name Patthar Ka Gosht. It tastes entirely different when compared to the regular kebabs made on iron wires. A good number of foodies throng the restaurant on a daily basis.

The owners of the restaurant explained the process of making Patthar Ka Gosht to News18. It goes something like this: the pieces of mutton or chicken are coated with masala and then fried on the stone- which is sourced from coastal areas- for three to four hours. The stone costs between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000.

Bade Miyan Kebab Restaurant owners further explained that they learnt the process of making this dish from their forefathers. They have been following the recipe since 1954, encompassing two generations. The tradition of making Patthar Ka Gosht is said to date way back to the Nizam era.

According to the owners, the specialty of the stone used to prepare Patthar Ka Gosht lies in the fact that it can bear high temperatures even during summers. Customers told News18 that they visit the restaurant not only for the taste of the dish, but also because it serves the Patthar Ka Gosht within five minutes of placing the order.

Apart from the special kebab, the spacious restaurant also serves a range of snacks like panipuri, Chinese noodles and a variety of ice creams to its customers.

Hyderabad is a city that takes its food seriously. For instance, House of Dosas, a restaurant at the Banjara Hills locality, has been dishing out the most expensive dosa and the restaurant is being thronged by people eager to have a bite of the gold-coated dosa, especially on weekends.

