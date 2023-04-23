Trends :Bengaluru Sale FightAjinkaya Rahane MemeInstagram Vs RealityIndian Teacher VideoVirat Anushka
This 'Instagram vs Reality' Video of Closing Flight's Overhead Cabin Using Foot Has Internet in Splits

This 'Instagram vs Reality' Video of Closing Flight's Overhead Cabin Using Foot Has Internet in Splits

Video shows woman closing flight's overhead cabin using her foot and this is what happens when a man tries to imitate her.

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: April 23, 2023, 17:21 IST

International

'Instagram vs Reality' Video of Closing Flight's Overhead Cabin Using Foot Has Internet in Splits. (Image: Twitter/@Figensport)
'Instagram vs Reality' Video of Closing Flight's Overhead Cabin Using Foot Has Internet in Splits. (Image: Twitter/@Figensport)

A video which has gone viral perfectly depicts ‘Instagram vs Reality’. Uploaded by Twitter user ‘The Best’, the video shows a woman travelling with a baby on a flight. As the video progresses, the woman closes the overhead cabin in the plane with her foot. Yes, you read that right! She uses her foot all the way to close the overhead cabin.

The woman is basically getting ready to deboard the plane. While holding the baby in one hand, she takes out the luggage from the flight’s cabin with another. This is when she does the unthinkable and lifts her right leg like a gymnast to close the door of the overhead cabin with her foot. Now, this is the ‘Instagram’ version of the video.

The second part of the video is the ‘Reality’ version where a man tries to imitate the woman but when he tries to lift his foot, two people come along and help him with this. Here is the viral video:

Since being uploaded, the video has garnered over 192K views. “I’m short so I have to stand on the chair. People stare," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “With the right friends, you can do anything." Many people can be seen leaving laughing emojis.

What do you think?

first published: April 23, 2023, 17:21 IST
last updated: April 23, 2023, 17:21 IST
