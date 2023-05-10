'This is Disgusting': Indian Stand-up Comedian Slammed For Making Fun of Her Dad During Show

Stand-up comedy has become a well known mode of entertainment these days. People usually resort to watching stand-up comedy videos in their free time. There are also people who go to places to watch these sets live. Now, a video of stand up comic is going viral and it has disgusted people online. In the video, the female comic can be seen making fun of her dad using vulgar jokes. The short clip has been uploaded on Twitter by user ‘Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj’. However, the original video is that of female stand-up comedian ‘Namrata Arora.’ It is from her set ‘Mere Papa Aur Sabke Bachche’.

Taking a small clip from the 10-minutes long video, Deepika wrote, “I am feeling sad for her dad." In the video, Namrata can be seen talking about her ‘Papa ki Pari’ tattoo in a demeaning manner. She further goes on to explain how her dad would put a towel on her wet clothes to hide them from people. The video, now viral, is being majorly slammed online.

“I pity the dad’s of those who are laughing on her jokes. Atleast she is making some money Imagine the fathers of those who are paying for it," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “his is so pathetic, i also pity the people laughing on these lame jokes. Paying to hear her speak is the worst thing that can happen to someone. She should be tagged on twitter and banned from these comedy shows."

“Glad I never watch Stand Up comedy. If this is the level of comedy/humour, I willingly give up on my laughter," wrote another person.

Meanwhile, earlier, a female comic’s video divided the internet. In the video, she can be heard talking about badminton and how she played with ‘cocks’. “When I was younger, I wanted to play tennis. Alright, but my parents were like, nahi, Badminton. So I played badminton. Because that was the only time I could publicly play with a cock. And then after banging the cock for a good 2 hours, I could change it for a brand new cock," the woman says in the video.