This Jeep-Style TV Shelf Is A Must Have For Car Lovers, Trust Us

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is flattered by a unique TV shelf design, made out of the remnants of a jeep’s bonnet. Mahindra shared a photograph of the creative piece on Twitter, leaving the internet quite fascinated. The picture features a TV shelf, resembling the front design of a blue Jeep, completely attached to a plain white wall. While TV shelves come in a variety of ranges and sizes, the usage of an auto part is quite uncommon to see.

Hence, when the visual caught the attention of the Mahindra chairman, he couldn’t resist sharing it on social media. “Thank you…We’re flattered. (And that’s the largest ‘dashboard’ screen display I have seen)," he quipped while appreciating the unique design. Take a look at the photo here:

The businessman often garners traction on Twitter for his feel-good posts and this was no different. A barrage of users responded to the picture, while some came forward to suggest Anand Mahindra put this creativity to good use by launching similar merchandise. Others used hilarious puns to describe the unusual TV shelf. A user suggested, “Maybe something similar you can plan for reception counter designs in Mahindra showrooms. Different place with different car bonnet design."

Another commented, “I am no one to give you any suggestion but sir Anand Mahindra why are you not selling this kind of merchandise in your showroom? It’ll generate profit for you and jobs from many people."

One more took a jibe at the opposite direction of the dashboard by highlighting, “Also the first dashboard screen looking outwards? Awesome idea though!"

A Twitterati joked, “I can only see the torture the person who does the dusting in this house has to go through to clean this every day. The tyre is going to go from black to grey with dust in India without a month."

Meanwhile, a user who was pretty impressed by the TV shelf declared, “This is my type. I’m also going to give a look like this to my living room."

One more hilariously pointed, “Sir, if the headlight is on it may be hard to see the TV clearly, I think the headlight should be removed."

Additionally, there were a few more creative suggestions about how the headlights could be put to better use for a party atmosphere by replacing them with neon lights. The picture has amassed over seven lakh views on Twitter.