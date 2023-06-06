This Jharkhand Man Is A Shah Rukh Khan Doppelganger Like No Other

Celebrities never fail to amaze us and even their look-alikes have the power to grab our attention and become viral sensations. One such individual who goes by the name Suraj Kumar aka Chhota Shah Rukh has taken the internet by storm with his striking resemblance to iconic Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. The videos featuring Kumar have left the online community astounded, as they transport viewers back to the early days of SRK’s career.

The latest doppelganger has delighted his followers with a series of captivating videos. In these videos, he showcases his talent by dancing to the popular hit songs of King Khan and even recreates the iconic dance moves that have made SRK a phenomenon.

He has also shared several videos mimicking Shah Rukh Khan’s dialogue delivery and capturing the essence of the actor’s charismatic performances. If you don’t believe us, watch it yourself below:

Social media users expressed their disbelief, stating that they couldn’t trust their own eyes and initially thought the videos were of Shah Rukh Khan himself from the 90s.

In response to one of the videos, a user wrote, “Someone tag SRK please, this man is the real thing."

In another video, a person jokingly commented, “Bhai tumhe dekh kar toh asli wala bhi sharma jaye. (Brother, even the real one might feel shy after seeing you)."

“Old Movies Main SRK Sir Ji aise Hi Lagte the, Suraj Kumar Sir Ji jaise. (In old movies, SRK Sir used to look like this, just like Suraj Kumar Sir)" read a comment.

This user was almost certain it was SRK. He wrote, “Mujhe laga SRK ka pehle ka video hai fir pata chala SRK ki copy hai. (At first, I thought it was an old video of SRK, but then I realized it was a copy of SRK)."