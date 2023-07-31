This Kenya Woman Has 11 Visually Impaired Children; A Look At Her Tragic Life Story

Every would-be parent wants to welcome healthy babies into their lives. A woman from Kenya named Agnes had the same desire, but she had to face a rude shock as she gave birth to eleven visually-impaired children. Agnes is now raising them all alone. Despite the hardships, she remained resilient and took care of her family wholeheartedly. Agnes tied the wedding knot twenty-one years ago, and that is when she first embraced motherhood. Her world, however, turned upside down when her first child was born blind, and doctors were unable to determine the cause. Despite the challenges, Agnes remained determined to have healthy children. She continued to have children, hoping to have at least one of them who wasn’t visually impaired and would take care of his other siblings in her absence. Agnes was not able to do so. The villagers labelled her as ‘cursed’. Agnes’ story was shared on Instagram along with a reel. The caption of the post reads, “This woman gave birth to 11 children, all blind. Subhanallah. May Allah remove any burden that will be heavier than what we can carry".

When Agnes found herself with eleven blind children, she was devastated. Her husband stood by her side; and together, they navigated the challenges of raising their children. She dealt with another cruel blow as her husband passed away, leaving Agnes to shoulder the immense responsibility alone. From dressing them to ensuring they have nourishing meals, she tirelessly tends to their every need. Some of her grown-up children still require her devoted care.