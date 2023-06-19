This Leopard Clearly Knows Where The Camera Is

Renowned wildlife photographer Shaaz Jung has captivated audiences once again with a video featuring a leopard. The short clip, shared on Instagram, showcases the intense and mesmerizing behaviour of the majestic big cat. In the now-viral clip, the leopard can be seen delicately licking its paws before abruptly turning its attention to the camera lens, fixating its gaze in what can only be described as a chilling death stare. For a brief moment, the animal pauses, and its ears wave, signalling a heightened sense of alertness to potential dangers in the surroundings. Jung managed to capture this electrifying moment while concealed behind bushes, with the leopard’s eyes seemingly locked onto his direction.

Accompanying the video, Jung added a caption, stating, “The eye of the leopard, between the leaves, always watching, always your first observer." This cryptic message intrigued viewers, propelling the video to viral status.

Within a short span of time, it garnered over 3 million views. The comment section was filled with a mix of awe and trepidation, with users expressing their fascination with the leopard’s behaviour.

One user inquired about the potential danger faced by Jung, asking, “How do you take these videos without getting attacked?" Meanwhile, another viewer confessed to being both captivated and intimidated by the leopard’s piercing eyes.

A person aptly summed up the collective sentiment, remarking, “Scary and beautiful at the same time!" Another admirer chimed in, praising the intricate beauty of the leopard, stating, “Every single bit of the leopard is superbly beautiful."

Shaaz Jung, known for his exceptional talent in wildlife photography, cinematography and his specialization in big cats, has established himself as a leading figure in his field. With a staggering 1.7 million followers on Instagram, Jung frequently shares glimpses of his breathtaking work on the platform.

One of Jung’s recent posts showcased two leopards captured in a mesmerizing slow-motion video. The footage featured a printed and a pitch-black male and female leopard walking in unison, pausing to lock eyes with the camera, their penetrating stares leaving a lasting impression. The video’s caption, “Your shadow is your best friend," alluded to the black leopard’s resemblance to the printed leopard’s shadow, mimicking their synchronized movements.