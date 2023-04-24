This Little Girl Is Table Tennis Champion In Making: Watch Her Incredible Moves

Prepare to have your mind blown by this tiny table tennis prodigy. A video, showcasing a little girl’s skills on the ping pong table, has taken Twitter by storm. The clip features the young girl playing against a man, and it’s clear that she is not to be underestimated. As the video begins, the little girl is already at the table, paddle in hand. She serves the ball and that is when the incredible game begins. The girl returns every serve thrown her way with incredible precision, leaving everyone stunned. It’s not just her agility and quick reflexes that impress, but also her perfect grip on the paddle, which is surely the envy of any seasoned table tennis player. The tweet alongside the clip read, “Future Champ."

So, who is this mini table tennis prodigy? Unfortunately, there is not any information on her background or training, but it’s clear that she has a natural talent for the game. One can only imagine how far she’ll go with her skills in the future. The video has been appreciated widely on social media, with users expressing their disbelief and admiration for the young girl’s impressive performance. Many have even suggested that she is not a future champion but in fact a champion in her own right even at this young age. A user joked, “That’s quite impressive. Considering she’s about 6, and only 3 feet tall. Maybe this is a deep fake…"

“Great keep it up," another user tweeted.

A tweet read, “She is already a champion. I would say she is rather a future legend."

This little girl is not the only child prodigy making waves on the internet. David Balogun from Pennsylvania, US, got attention with his skills on the internet. He is not your typical nine-year-old kid. Apart from enjoying the usual hobbies of a kid his age, David holds a high school diploma, setting a new record as the youngest student to graduate from Reach Cyber Charter, Harrisburg.

David entered the program when he was in third grade. On top of that, he is a member of Mensa International, a non-profit organization for people who score at the 98th percentile or higher on a standardized IQ test. “I realized that I [was] able to graduate at the age of ten or nine as long as I put the effort in, and with the help of my mom, dad, and, of course, Reach Cyber Charter School I was able to graduate," David said.

He added that he wanted to use his abilities for the greater good. David will officially receive his diploma in June along with other graduates and has already started taking college-level courses. He aims to pursue a career in engineering, chemistry, or software development.

