This Lucknow Businessman’s Rare Nawabi Jewellery Collection Will Blow Your Mind

After the rule of Wajid Ali Shah, the last Nawab of Lucknow, the British took control of the region. No Nawab ever graced the city again. The Nawabs’ era was a golden age of opulence and prosperity, with Lucknow basking in abundant wealth. Even in the present day, the echoes of this majestic past resound, as many Lucknow residents proudly possess relics from the time of the Nawabs. Lucknow recently bid farewell to Nawab Mir Abdullah, one of the city’s cherished figures. His collection of ancestral treasures holds immense historical significance. Businessman Vinod Maheshwari stands as a noteworthy individual in Lucknow at present. He possesses three rare ornaments from the Nawabs’ era, unparalleled and unseen in today’s world.

Despite having kept them hidden from everyone else, Vinod Maheshwari couldn’t resist showing the precious ornaments to News18 Local. He revealed that these remarkable heirlooms were passed down to him by his forefathers from the time of the Nawabs. While many similar treasures have been lost or destroyed over time, Vinod Maheshwari safeguards these two stunning bracelets and a necklace.