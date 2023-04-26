This Madhya Pradesh Man Organises Bhandaras For Cows, Feeds Them With Respect And Love

Bhandaras (a religious feast) are a great way for people to have a delicious meal for free. To date, bhandaras have only been organised for humans. One family from Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, has recently broken this norm. They arranged for a unique bhandara for animals. The Bhind bhandara is organised for cows, so that they can come and have delicious food. The place of bhandara is also decorated to give the cows a royal welcome.

The family has been feeding animals instead of people in a Bhandara-style setup for five years. In fact, Advocate Ramkumar Purohit held a religious event at his residence, after which only cows were invited for food. Ramkumar has been organising animal bhandaras with the help of his advocate friends.

Ramkumar spoke to News18 Hindi and revealed that events of mass gatherings lead to an accumulation of waste plates, made of leaves. Cows and other herbivores then come to those locations to satisfy their hunger. The cattle that arrive are shooed away and do not get to eat anything, be it the plates or the food left on the plates. They are often chased away with sticks and stones. Ramkumar also saw one such scene about five years ago during a bhandara; and that is when he decided that he will provide food to cattle, the same way humans eat at such gatherings and events.

He served the cattle with puri, potato curry and sweet boondi as a part of bhandara. The cows and bulls were allowed to eat to their fullest. His friend also served poori and boondi to the cattle.

Ramkumar revealed that no matter which animal you call; if called with love, they will arrive at once without any effort. The same happens with cows when he calls them loudly just once. He says that the reason for this is simple – even animals want love.

He is very fond of cows and wants them to be declared the national animal of India. This is because cows are considered gods and goddesses in the Hindu culture. The largest number of cattle are found in India. He thinks that the central government should declare the cow as the national animal.

