This 'Magical' Stick, Found Only In India, Flows In Opposite Direction Of Water

Usually, if you throw something in the water, the object flows in the same direction as the stream or it sinks. But a wood stick is going viral on the internet that rips the stream of water and flows in the opposite direction.

The unusual footage of a strange snake-like stick has surfaced on social media and as per reports, it is only found in India. It is used to cure snake bites and is famously known as the Garuda herb.

An Ayurvedic expert, who is well aware of the medicinal properties of the wood, claims, “This is a strange and unusual herb. This wood is an exceptional medicine for any deadly snake bites. It can be easily identified by placing it in the water."

This herb is very rare and is usually found in the dense forest region or foothills of the Himalayan mountain ranges. According to Hindu mythology, this magical herb, which is also known as Sanjivani, is rich in medicinal properties and can cure serious nervous system problems. In ancient times, it was believed that medicines prepared from this herb could revive situations where death is almost certain.